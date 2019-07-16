HOOVER, Ala. – Ole Miss cornerback Jaylon Jones is full speed, and coach Matt Luke won’t be taking a cautious approach with him.
Luke said all of the many players who were held out of some or all of spring drills will be ready to go for the start of camp on Aug. 1.
Jones, a 5-foot-11 junior from Allen, Texas, suffered a torn ACL in the season opener last year and was done for the season.
Jones returned a kickoff for a touchdown before he was injured, and Luke says the plan is to use Jones on special teams again this season.
“Physically he’s fine. Mentally he’ll have to make those full-speed cuts, and then there’s the first time he gets tackled, whether it’s on a kickoff return, or the first time he’s got to change directions full speed in a game, but he’s looked great so far.”
Once a four-star recruit, Jones was considered the Rebels’ best defensive back when he was injured in his home state against Texas Tech.
He appeared in 12 games with six starts in 2017, finishing with 34 tackles, three passes defended and a forced fumble.