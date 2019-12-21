LAS VEGAS • As the holiday break arrives for the No. 15 Mississippi State women, it appears this edition of the Bulldogs is beginning to define itself.
“I love how hard we are playing defensively,” head coach Vic Schaefer said after Saturday’s 72-59 victory over Virginia to win the 2019 Duel in the Desert title, as his squad improved to 11-2.
“I think that is slowly becoming the makeup of this team,” he added. “We may not be like the team the last two or three years that averages 85 points a game, but I think this team will compete and defend.”
Rickea Jackson was named tournament Most Valuable Player after scoring a team-high 17 points against the Cavaliers. Teammate Jessika Carter also earned a spot on the all-tournament team after posting her fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 15 rebounds.
“I thought Rickea had a tremendous tournament,” Schaefer said. “She and Jessika were both really special. I just think Rickea is getting more comfortable in every game we play.”
Sophomore point guard Myah Taylor had a solid game, finishing with eight assists, five points and two steals.
State won the battle in the paint with a 39-33 edge on the glass and outscored Virginia 30-26 down low. The Bulldogs put the game away with an 11-0 run in the third quarter.
Jocelyn Willoughby scored a game-high 21 points for Virginia (5-6).
MSU will play Little Rock on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. at Humphrey Coliseum to round out its non-conference slate. The SEC campaign begins on Jan. 2 at home against Florida.