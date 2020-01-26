STARKVILLE – It took most of four quarters but Ole Miss finally surpassed Mississippi State in points.
The trouble is, it was the Bulldogs’ total from the opening quarter. Ninth-ranked MSU scored 30 first-quarter points in an 80-39 rout of the Rebels in front of 9,503 at Humphrey Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.
“I was really proud of how we jumped out early 30-6 in the first quarter” said MSU coach Vic Schaefer. “We were attacking, making shots and defending. We had 24 assists on 31 made baskets.”
As impressive as the Bulldogs’ offense was early, their defense deserves some credit as well. State limited the Rebels to single digits scoring (6, 8, 8) in the first three quarters.
“I don’t know if we started off slow or they started off on fire,” said Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. “Either way, 30 points in the (first) quarter is not something we want to have I don’t care who we play. Luckily, we were able to get it down to a more manageable number the next three quarters but the damage was already done.”
The victory was the 12th straight for State (18-3, 6-1 SEC) in the series and also its largest margin of victory over Ole Miss (7-13, 0-7 SEC).
Jessika Carter already had 10 points and six rebounds by the end of the first quarter and finished with 24 points and 11 boards. It was Carter’s seventh double-double of the season.
“Without an inside game, we can’t win,” Carter said. “I saw that from (the loss to) South Carolina. I’ve been working hard on posting up so they can get me the ball easier.”
Rickea Jackson added 12 points in 21 minutes off the bench while Aliyah Matharu chipped in 11 in 14 reserve minutes.
The Bulldogs shot 47.7 percent for the game and out-rebounded the Rebels, 41-28. Ten of the 11 Mississippi State players that saw the floor on Sunday scored.
Ole Miss was held to 31.1 percent shooting and committed 23 turnovers which led to 27 points on the other end. The Rebels only had two second chance points, two fast break points, two points off of Bulldogs turnovers and four points from the bench.
Deja Cage was Ole Miss’ top scorer with 11 while Jayla Alexander provided 10.
MSU continues its homestand on Thursday with Auburn while the Rebels will host top-ranked South Carolina. Both games tip off at 7 p.m.