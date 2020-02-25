STARKVILLE – An early 2-0 edge was the only lead the Mississippi State baseball program would have in an 8-4 setback to Texas Southern on Tuesday afternoon at Dudy Noble Field.
No. 8 Mississippi State (5-2) out-hit Texas Southern (1-9), 8-6, but a pair of costly errors, six walks and a pair of hit batters were more than State could overcome. MSU left 11 runners on base, while TSU stranded eight in the game and made one error.
“We have to be tougher," said MSU coach Chris Lemonis. "We’re not competing right now in a lot of different ways – defensively, pitching-wise and then, most of all, offensively…We’re just a little frustrated right now."
State scored twice in the first and one in the second, but Texas Southern tallied three runs in the second inning to level the game through two frames. After a scoreless third inning, TSU plated four runs – three unearned – in the fourth and never relinquished the lead. Another Tiger unearned run in the eight made it 8-3, before a single run in the ninth accounted for the final margin of 8-4.
Junior Justin Foscue moved his hitting streak to four games with a 3-for-4 night at the plate and pushed his reached base streak to 12 games dating back to the 2019 season. His two RBIs give him four multi-RBI games on the season and 25 for his career.
Juniors Jordan Westburg and Tanner Allen each moved 20-plus game reached base streaks forward in the game. Westburg pushed his reached base streak to 27 games, while Allen moved his streak to 25 straight games on base. Westburg scored a pair of runs in his fourth multi-hit game of the season, while also moving his stole base mark to a perfect 8-for-8 in his career.
Five Mississippi State pitchers combined to strike out 13 batters in the game, led by a career-high five from freshman Landon Sims and four by graduate student David Dunlavey. It is the seventh straight game to start the season in which State fanned double-digit hitters in a game.
Senior Riley Self took sole possession of the No. 7 spot on the career relief appearances chart with his 76th career appearance out of the bullpen. Self struck out one in his one inning of work.
“This a really big wake-up call," Westburg said. "It should hurt. It should hurt for everybody on the team, guys that are on the bench, guys that started, guys that came late in the game…The good thing is that we have a game tomorrow, so we get to go to sleep, come back to the ball field and compete right away, which is the best thing for us.”
Mississippi State closes its season-opening homestand versus Alcorn State on Wednesday, February 26. The Diamond Dawgs and Braves will throw the first pitch at 2 p.m.