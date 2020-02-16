It has been a week since Mississippi State rallied past No. 16 Texas A&M in the second half.
The sixth-ranked Bulldogs enjoyed an open date and now must travel to take on another top 25 opponent, No. 18 Kentucky, at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.
Vic Schaefer’s squads have had some battles with the Wildcats over the years and have won four straight in the series. MSU claimed an 86-71 victory in Starkville last season.
Freshman forward Rickea Jackson leads the Bulldogs (22-3, 10-1 SEC) scoring 14.2 points.
Kentucky (18-5, 7-4 SEC) has lost two of its last three contests, including a 103-85 setback at Arkansas last Sunday.
The Wildcats have the league's leading scorer in Rhyne Howard. The sophomore guard is averaging 23.1 points per game.
Logan Lowery