No. 10 Mississippi State's women will have one final tuneup before they tip off the season on Saturday against Southern Miss.
The Bulldogs will host the defending Division II national champions Lubbock Christian in exhibition action tonight at 7.
“I don’t know what I was thinking scheduling them,” said MSU coach Vic Schaefer. “They are really good and well coached. They’re a very disciplined team, which will be great for us. It’ll be a great challenge for our young team and we need that.”
The Bulldogs also played the previous Division II national champions, Central Missouri, in an exhibition game last year and defeated the Jennies, 97-56.
Logan Lowery