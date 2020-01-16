No. 10 Mississippi State is coming off an open date but still has an obstacle in its way before facing top-ranked South Carolina on Monday.
The Bulldogs (15-2, 3-0 SEC) have a home date scheduled with LSU tonight at 7 on the SEC Network and are in search of their seventh-straight win over the Tigers.
“We’ve had an extra day of prep and I would be really disappointed if we’re not locked in on LSU,” said MSU coach Vic Schaefer.
Jordan Danberry (14.1), Rickea Jackson (13.5) and Jessika Carter (13.0) are all scoring in double figures for the Bulldogs this season.
LSU (13-3, 3-1 SEC) upset then No. 10 Texas A&M on the road last week 57-54 and is coming off a 52-44 home victory over Ole Miss on Sunday.
Junior guard Khayla Pointer tops the Tigers averaging 14.8 points per game.
Logan Lowery