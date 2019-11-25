aliyah matharu jackson state 19

Freshman guard Aliyah Matharu is scoring 10 points per game off the bench for Mississippi State, one of four Bulldogs averaging in double figures. 

 AP Photo | Rogelio V. Solis

Marquette gave Mississippi State all it could handle when the two teams met for the first time in Starkville last season.

Now it’s the 10th-ranked Bulldogs’ turn to travel as they stop off in Milwaukee tonight at 7 for a rematch with the Golden Eagles.

Last year’s game featured 25 lead changes and eight ties and was not decided until the final two seconds as MSU prevailed, 87-82.

“We were lucky to get out of here with a win at home against them,” said MSU coach Vic Schaefer. “They’re really talented again this year.”

The Bulldogs (5-0) continue to lead the country in scoring offense, averaging 102.2 points per game. Sophomore forward/ center Jessika Carter tops the team with 19.2 points and 11.4 rebounds.

Marquette (4-1) won 60-47 at Green Bay last Tuesday and its only loss was to Northwestern (64-56). Junior guard Selena Lott leads the Golden Eagles scoring 17.8 points per game.

