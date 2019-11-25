Marquette gave Mississippi State all it could handle when the two teams met for the first time in Starkville last season.
Now it’s the 10th-ranked Bulldogs’ turn to travel as they stop off in Milwaukee tonight at 7 for a rematch with the Golden Eagles.
Last year’s game featured 25 lead changes and eight ties and was not decided until the final two seconds as MSU prevailed, 87-82.
“We were lucky to get out of here with a win at home against them,” said MSU coach Vic Schaefer. “They’re really talented again this year.”
The Bulldogs (5-0) continue to lead the country in scoring offense, averaging 102.2 points per game. Sophomore forward/ center Jessika Carter tops the team with 19.2 points and 11.4 rebounds.
Marquette (4-1) won 60-47 at Green Bay last Tuesday and its only loss was to Northwestern (64-56). Junior guard Selena Lott leads the Golden Eagles scoring 17.8 points per game.
Logan Lowery