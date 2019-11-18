STARKVILLE – No. 10 Mississippi State set a new school record by scoring 124 points in a victory over Murray State on Friday.
The Bulldogs nearly matched that mark on Monday in a 122-82 win over Troy and had five players reach double figures in the scoring column.
However, MSU head coach Vic Schaefer did not earn the moniker of “The Secretary of Defense” by surrendering 82 points – 32 of which were fast break points - and being out-rebounded, 51-48.
“There’s a big picture for me,” Schaefer said. “We won by 40 and I guess you can be all fired up and happy about it or you can really see it for what it is. I’ve got to do better with these kids because to me, we’re not better today than we were when we played Friday night.”
The Bulldogs (4-0) led the Trojans (3-1) by 13 at the end of the first quarter and poured in 38 points in the second to take a 66-38 lead into the locker room. State sophomore center Jessika Carter had already notched her second straight double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds by halftime.
A total of five Bulldogs reached double figures as the team shot 55.1 percent for the game. Jordan Danberry led all scorers with 24 points in only 20 minutes of play and Myah Taylor poured in a career-best 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
“Myah to me was the difference in the game,” Schaefer said. “She was the best player on the floor and like a true difference, impact player she made everybody else around her better. That’s what a leader and an impact player does. She did that tonight.”
Carter finished with 19 points and 14 boards after playing only five minutes in the second half. Andra Espinoza-Hunter and Aliyah Matharu scored 13 and 10 points respectively off the bench for the Bulldogs.
In all, 11 of the 12 players on Mississippi State’s roster scored in the contest. Ironically, the lone player that did not was starting forward Chloe Bibby, but she did collect nine rebounds and three assists.
The Bulldogs will hit the road for the first time this season as they travel to Jackson State on Thursday at 7 p.m.