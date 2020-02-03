STARKVILLE • The first quarter on Monday was one that No. 8 Mississippi State would like to forget.
MSU made only 4 of 19 shots and fell behind Georgia early but bounced back in a big way for a 67-53 victory, the fifth-straight over UGA.
Georgia outscored Mississippi State 15-11 in the first and fourth quarters but State’s efforts in the middle portion of the game proved to be the deciding factor, pummeling the visiting Bulldogs 45-23.
“I thought we were pretty locked in tonight,” said MSU coach Vic Schaefer. “I thought our offensive execution in that second and third quarter was really good. Defensively, we weren’t too bad tonight but we’re still a work in progress.”
MSU started hitting another gear in the second quarter, beginning on a 15-0 run and holding Georgia scoreless until 4:14 before halftime. State went into the break with a 34-25 lead and only had one turnover.
“We didn’t come out and light it up in the first quarter,” Schaefer said. “We were really bad actually in the first half – only shot 29 percent – and were still able to have a nine-point lead.”
It was more of the same in the third quarter as MSU outscored Georgia, 22-13, and entered the final period with only three turnovers.
Mississippi State (20-3, 8-1 SEC) finished the game shooting 39.7 percent after shooting 14 of 26 in the second half.
Rickea Jackson scored a career-high 24 points and eclipsed 20 points for the second straight game. Jessika Carter recorded her eighth double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Georgia (12-10, 3-6 SEC) shot 42.6 percent for the game but turned the ball over 25 times.
Painful loss
The visiting team also lost its star player, Gabby Connally, early in the second quarter after she collided with Jordan Danberry. Connally suffered a cut above her left eye and had to be taken to OCH Regional Medical Center for stitches according to Georgia coach Joni Taylor.
Que Morrison led Georgia with 18 points while Maya Caldwell added 12.
MSU travels to No. 23 Tennessee on Thursday to play at 5:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.