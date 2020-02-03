No. 9 Mississippi State will host Georgia at 6 p.m. tonight for the second battle of the Bulldogs this season.
Vic Schaefer’s squad defeated UGA in Athens 73-66 on Jan. 5 with Jordan Danberry and Rickea Jackson each contributing 17 points.
Danberry leads State with 13.6 points and 2.6 steals per game and ranks second in assists at 3.2.
Georgia (12-9, 3-5 SEC) has lost back-to-back games, including a 64-63 defeat at No. 15 Texas A&M last Thursday. Junior guard Gabby Connally leads UGA averaging 12.7 points.
A win tonight would give MSU (19-3, 7-1 SEC) its seventh straight season of 20 or more victories. The program had just four 20-win seasons in 38 years prior to Schaefer’s arrival.
Logan Lowery