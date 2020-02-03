rickea jackson georgia 20

Georgia guard Que Morrison will square off with Rickea Jackson of Mississippi State for the second time this season. 

 Kristin M. Bradshaw | Athens Banner-Herald via AP

No. 9 Mississippi State will host Georgia at 6 p.m. tonight for the second battle of the Bulldogs this season.

Vic Schaefer’s squad defeated UGA in Athens 73-66 on Jan. 5 with Jordan Danberry and Rickea Jackson each contributing 17 points.

Danberry leads State with 13.6 points and 2.6 steals per game and ranks second in assists at 3.2.

Georgia (12-9, 3-5 SEC) has lost back-to-back games, including a 64-63 defeat at No. 15 Texas A&M last Thursday. Junior guard Gabby Connally leads UGA averaging 12.7 points.

A win tonight would give MSU (19-3, 7-1 SEC) its seventh straight season of 20 or more victories. The program had just four 20-win seasons in 38 years prior to Schaefer’s arrival.

Logan Lowery

