No. 8 Mississippi State will close out its homestand with a pair of midweek games before it travels to Long Beach State this weekend.
The 5-1 Diamond Dogs take on Texas Southern today and also host Alcorn State on Wednesday. Both games are slated for 4 p.m. starts and will be the first midweek action for MSU following last week’s rainout with Samford.
Texas Southern is 0-9 on the year and coming off a sweep at Wichita State over the weekend. The Tigers will start freshman right-hander Camden Guarnere (0-0, 12.15 ERA) on the mound.
Alcorn State is 2-2 this season after having all three games rained out at the Jackie Robinson Tournament in Jackson last weekend.
MSU will send freshman righty KC Hunt to the bump today and go with junior southpaw Houston Harding against the Braves on Wednesday. Neither Hunt or Harding have pitched for the Bulldogs yet.
Logan Lowery