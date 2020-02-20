No. 9 Mississippi State suffered just its second loss in SEC play on Sunday and will try to bounce back in a rematch at Auburn tonight at 8 on the SEC Network.
The Bulldogs (22-4, 10-2 SEC) survived their first meeting with the Tigers, 78-73, in Starkville on Jan. 30. MSU committed 18 turnovers in that contest facing Auburn’s aggressive full-court press.
Freshman wing Rickea Jackson scored 22 points against the Tigers previously and leads the Bulldogs averaging 14.3 points per game.
Auburn (9-14, 3-9 SEC) is coming off a 65-60 home victory over LSU on Sunday. Junior forward Unique Thompson tops the Tigers with 16.7 points per game and scored 21 last month against Mississippi State.
The all-time series between the two schools is tied at 14 with the Bulldogs winning seven straight.
Logan Lowery