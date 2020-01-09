No. 13 Mississippi State will try to extend the nation’s longest road winning streak to 14 games tonight as its travels to Missouri to take on the only team to beat the Bulldogs during SEC play last year.
Tipoff at Mizzou Arena is slated for 6 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.
Although MSU lost 75-67 to the Tigers in Starkville during the regular season last year, the Bulldogs bounced back with a 71-56 victory at the SEC Tournament and lead 8-2 in the overall series.
State (14-2, 2-0 SEC) has won its last six games and is led by Jordan Danberry, Jessika Carter and Rickea Jackson all averaging over 13 points per game.
Missouri (4-11, 1-1 SEC) has lost five of its last six contests but did claim a 69-65 home victory over LSU its last time out on Sunday. Senior guard Amber Smith tops the Tigers scoring 14.1 points.
Logan Lowery