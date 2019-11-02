TUPELO – Freshman Mary-Grace Storment couldn’t be contained in her first career varsity game on Saturday.
Storment scored 22 points as No. 7-ranked Belmont beat Saltillo, 54-39, at the Hound Dog Classic held in Tupelo’s new storm shelter and gymnasium. Storment had battled a stomach virus all week, but it didn’t show in her performance.
“This was her first high school game, and she was a little sick and nervous coming into it,” coach Chris Higginbottom said. “I thought she played with a lot of heart and hustle, and because of that she was able to make a lot of plays.”
With Saltillo focusing heavily on junior Macie Walker in the post, Belmont (1-0) got its scoring started behind guards Storment and Lydia Liles. The two combined for the Lady Cardinals’ first 16 points as Belmont took a 21-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In a defensive second quarter, Liles scored four of Belmont’s 10 points and the Cardinals held Saltillo (0-1) to only four points total in the quarter. Liles finished with 12 points.
“I had a post player on me for most of the game,” Storment said. “It was basically our four guards against three of theirs, so that helped us a lot driving to the goal, and it helped the post get open so we could dish to them.”
Saltillo cut the lead to seven points in the third quarter after back-to-back 3-pointers, but Belmont ended the quarter on a 12-1 run to open up an 18-point lead, 45-27.
Storment added five points in the fourth quarter, and Belmont held off a late Saltillo run.
Saltillo was led by Mya Bobo with 13 points and Tupelo transfer Janiah Hinton with 11 points.
Three Pointers
Turning Point: Only up seven points, Belmont finished the third quarter on a 12-1 run to open up a 45-27 lead. Storment scored 7 of the 12 points during the run.
Point Maker: Storment made seven field goals attempts and finished 6 of 11 at the free throw line for a game-high 22 points.
Talking Point: “A lot of people focus on Macie Walker, and they think that if they stop her, they stop the team. But the thing that we’ve worked on since the state tournament is having other people that can contribute offensively,” Higginbottom said.