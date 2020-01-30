STARKVILLE • Auburn’s full-court press remained a mystery to No. 9 Mississippi State for most of Thursday night.
After falling behind by nine, the Bulldogs finally started to crack the code during the second half. MSU managed to rally back for a 78-73 victory, their seventh-straight over the Tigers.
“All I can say about our group is that we continue to be a work in progress,” said MSU coach Vic Schaefer.
The Bulldogs committed 18 turnovers on the night but shot 55.2 percent from the floor. Rickea Jackson paced State with 22 points in 31 minutes off the bench while Jessika Carter and Jordan Danberry added 13 points apiece.
The first half saw Mississippi State struggle at both ends of the floor. Carter collected two quick fouls in the first quarter, sending her to the bench. The Bulldogs also turned the ball over 11 times against the Tigers’ press, which led to 14 points the other way.
Auburn also got hot from the outside, sinking 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range. The Tigers closed the second quarter on a 9-0 run and took a 40-33 lead into halftime.
“I was just really disappointed,” Schaefer said. “I just thought we were uninspired and didn’t play hard. We gave up 40 points in a half, that’s just awful.”
Auburn extended its advantage to nine points early in the third quarter but the Bulldogs erased it in a hurry but going on a 9-0 run in only 1:37. By the time the quarter ended, it was State that held a seven-point lead.
“I thought that third quarter was the determining factor in the game,” said Auburn coach Terri Williams-Flournoy.
Auburn outscored the Bulldogs 20-18 in the final quarter but dropped to 1-7 in SEC play and 7-12 overall.
The Tigers shot 49.1 percent from the field but committed 24 turnovers. Unique Thompson led the way with 21 points and 11 rebounds while Daisa Alexander added 20 points and Robyn Benton scored 14.
MSU continues its homestand on Monday against Georgia at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network. State won the first meeting 73-66 in Athens on Jan. 5.