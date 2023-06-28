VIKINGS

Members of the North Pontotoc Vikings baseball team with the NEMCABB championship trophy

 By JAMES MURPHY Daily Journal

NEW ALBANY — The North Pontotoc Vikings overcame a late deficit to beat the South Pontotoc Cougars 14-9 in the finals of the NEMCABB Tournament on Wednesday night.

