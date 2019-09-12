Northeast Mississippi won its North Division football opener on Thursday night, battling past host Coahoma 26-17 in Clarksdale.
Freshman quarterback Jake Mangel threw three touchdowns for the Tigers (2-1, 1-0), who led 19-3 at halftime and won their division opener for the second year in a row.
Coahoma (1-2, 0-1) made it a 19-17 game with a pair of Thaj Tolbert TD passes in the this quarter, but the visiting squad put it away on Mangel’s third TD pass, 22 yards to Marquis Johnson with 4:07 left. That followed an interception by sophomore DaMarion Parham (Oxford) that put the Tigers in business at the Coahoma 33,
In the first quarter, Mangel connected with Xavier Malone on scoring passes of 2 and 41 yards.
Sophomore Michael Baugus (Corinth) added a 21-yard field goal early in the second quarter and was perfect on his point-after kicks. His second-quarter punt to the Coahoma 1 in the second quarter set the stage for a safety by the Tigers.
Northeast celebrates homecoming next Thursday night against Holmes.
Also Thursday
No. 4 Northwest Mississippi 33, Mississippi Delta 3: Sophomore Urriah Shephard (Houston HS) scored twice for the Rangers (3-0, 10), on runs of 5 and 2 yards. Freshman Jaquerrious Williams (Tupelo) added a 19-yard scoring run in the homefield romp.
Redshirt freshman QB Jack Walker, a Georgia State transfer, completed 10 of 15 passes for 225 yards in the win.
Delta quarterback Jordan Gilleylen (Tupelo) completed 14 of 27 passes for 158 yards.
The Rangers entertain No. 11 Copiah-Lincoln next Saturday.
No. 6 East Mississippi 48, ICC 3: The Indians (0-3, 0-1) trailed 41-3 at halftime in Scooba. They’ll be back home next Thursday against Coahoma.