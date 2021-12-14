TULLAHOMA, Tenn. - The Northeast Mississippi Community College men's basketball team wrapped up the fall semester portion of its 2021-22 schedule with a 79-66 at Motlow State (Tenn.) Community College here Monday.
It was the Tigers' first victory at Motlow State since November 11, 1999. The Bucks had won six consecutive meetings between these storied programs on their home floor.
It was also Northeast's final non-conference game of the season. The Tigers finished with an 8-1 record in those games with its lone loss coming to 3rd-ranked John A. Logan (Ill.) College.
The Bucks (3-14) scored the first five points of the game, but Kylan Blackmon answered with five straight of his own to bring the game into an early tie. Blackmon topped the Tigers with 18 points.
Northeast, which checks in at No. 25 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) ratings, took a 37-28 lead into the halftime locker room. The Tigers expanded their lead to as much as 17 points with 8:03 remaining in the game.
Northeast was plus-eight on the glass and accumulated 26 offensive rebounds that resulted in 24 second chance points. There were a combined 82 points in the paint between the two teams.
The Tigers return to action at Meridian Community College on Jan. 6.