At Clarksdale, sophomore night brought a dramatic finish with it as the Northeast Tigers (2-6, 2-3) picked up a hard-fought 21-20 road victory over the Coahoma Tigers (4-4, 3-3).
After a missed field goal attempt by Northeast, Coahoma's offense used their new-found momentum to march down the field on an eight play, 78-yard drive that was finished off by Bonner-Steward's third touchdown pass of the night, which was caught by Trayvon Moore from 15 yards out, to give the Tigers an opportunity to tie the game.
However, the Northeast special teams unit came up with one of the biggest plays of the game by blocking the ensuing PAT to keep the lead at 21-20.
Coahoma seemed like they may win in exciting fashion by entering the red zone with under a minute to play, but the play that decided it belonged to Northeast's Steven Edwards by intercepting a pass in the end zone to seal the victory.
The home Tigers started the game strong with an opening drive that spanned 15 plays over 73 yards and was capped off by a 23-yard touchdown pass from Kennique Bonner-Steward to Jakobi Jackson to take a 6-0 lead after a missed PAT.
It was not until the second quarter that Northeast found the end zone, but from there, they seized the momentum quickly.
Cayden Betts got the Tigers their first lead on an 8-yard run to take a 7-6 advantage just under a minute into the frame.
Both defenses managed to halt offensive production for the rest of the quarter until JT Moore found Caleb Anderson over the middle for a 49-yard touchdown with 54 seconds remaining in the half to take a 14-6 lead into the locker room.
Northeast kept the momentum rolling out of the halftime break with a forced fumble on Coahoma's first drive that resulted in a five play, 40 yard drive that was finished off with a 6-yard run from Moore to push the lead to 21-6.
Coahoma eventually found themselves back in the end zone near the end of the third quarter with a 25-yard pass from Bonner-Steward to Trell Millender to cut the lead to 21-14 after a successful two-point conversion.
Northeast concludes the season Thursday night in Booneville against Holmes.
Northwest 41, ICC 13
At Senatobia, Itawamba Community College lost to No. 9 Northwest Mississippi Community College.
The Indians (3-5, 2-3 MACCC North) trailed early as the Rangers scored on their first drive of the game on a 6-yard run with 8:35 left in the first quarter. Northwest added to its lead in the second quarter on 30-yard and 34-yard passing touchdowns.
In the third quarter, the Indians fell behind 28-0 on a 50-yard touchdown run, but ICC’s RJ Wilson (Independence) cut the lead to 28-7 on a 13-yard score.
Another running touchdown put the Rangers up 34-7 after three quarters.
After a big gain by Wilson, Jamal Brooks (Ripley) scored from the one-yard line to cut the lead to 34-13.
Northwest added a late score to seal the 41-13 victory.
ICC concludes the season at home Thursday against No. 3 East Mississippi.