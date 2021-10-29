BOONEVILLE -- Northeast Mississippi Community College concluded the 2021 campaign with a rain-soaked 29-12 victory over Holmes Community College Thursday at Tiger Stadium.
The muddy turf caused issues for both teams. Both squads combined for 429 total yards and 12 fumbles (four lost) in the game.
Northeast won the turnover battle 4-1 and used it to their advantage by building an early 16-0 advantage off touchdown runs by Corinthians Cayden Betts and Tam Patterson. The Tigers also scored in the opening period when a fumble was kicked out of the end zone for a safety.
Holmes (0-9, 0-5) cut its deficit to 16-12 at the break, but Northeast's defense pitched a shutout in the second half while limiting the Bulldogs to just 73 yards in the final two quarters.
The Tigers added to their tally with another touchdown run by Patterson in the third. Patterson became the first Northeast player to have two rushing scores in the same game since Shawn Dalton Weatherbee during the 2019 season opener.
Northeast's final touchdown of the season came on a 5-yard pass from Carter Putt (Heritage Academy) to Goldman Butler (Biggersville). Putt was 6 of 17 for 75 yards in his return from an injury.
Betts had a game-high 79 yards on the ground while Patterson had a team-best 17 carries for 75 yards.
Quay Edwards (Tupelo), Willie Latham (Madison-Ridgeland Academy), Deidrick Orange (Senatobia) and Tony Washington (Horn Lake) all recovered fumbles for the Tigers.
Northeast finishes the year with a 3-6 (3-3) record and in a tie for third place in the MACCC North Division.
East Mississippi 34, ICC 9
At Fulton, Itawamba Community College dropped a 34-9 decision to No. 1 East Mississippi Community College Thursday night in the season finale.
The Indians and Lions exchanged field goals early in the contest with EMCC striking first on a 23-yarder and Shane Lasher (Olive Branch) answering for the Tribe with one from 37 yards.
EMCC, the first to find the end zone, did so on a 9-yard pass with just over a minute left in the opening quarter. The Lions led 10-3.
A 6-yard run by EMCC was all of the second quarter scoring, and the Lions held a 17-3 advantage at the half.
A 10-point third quarter for the Lions extended their lead due to scores on a 4-yard pass and a 20-yard field goal.
The Lions’ final score came early in the fourth on a 2-yard run.
In the final seconds, the Lions threw for the end zone, but ICC’s Ralph Dunn (Pontotoc) intercepted the pass and returned it 103 yards for a touchdown.
The loss ends the 2021 season for the Indians, who finish with a 3-6 overall record and 2-4 in the MACCC North Division.