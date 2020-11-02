Thursday’s scheduled community college football game in Fulton between Northeast Mississippi and Itawamba has been postponed.
ICC said Monday morning the game can’t be played on Thursday "due to the continued quarantining of the football team through contact tracing after a positive COVID-19 case last week.”
A makeup date for the game will be announced later.
It’s the second postponement of a game involving ICC (1-2) this season, as Saturday’s homecoming game against Mississippi Delta was also postponed. Northeast (4-1) was set to close its regular season with the trip to ICC.
"Our top priority remains to be the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff," ICC President Dr. Jay Allen said in a statement. "We are continuing to follow all protocols put in place to make sure everyone is in the best situation possible, and we will not compromise anyone's health."
Both ICC and Northeast have an open date next week, and Nov. 25 is another possible makeup date.
"We are working with Northeast to find the most feasible make-up date for the game," Allen said. “Any time ICC and Northeast get together, in any sport, it's always going to be an intense battle between rivals, and we look forward to renewing that rivalry this season."
This is the first game on the Northeast schedule to be postponed this fall.
“We have been very fortunate and blessed up to this point in the fact that we have been able to play all of our games as scheduled with the pandemic,” said Northeast athletic director Kent Farris. “We anticipate being able to play ICC soon and continuing this outstanding rivalry on the gridiron.”