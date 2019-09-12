The Northeast Mississippi and Itawamba football teams, both coming off losses last week, will be on the road tonight.
Winless ICC faces the tallest task, visiting sixth-ranked East Mississippi, while Northeast (1-1) visits Coahoma (1-1). Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
East Mississippi sophomore quarterback Connor Neville enters tonight’s game as the reigning MACJC Offensive Player of the Week. The Washington State transfer passed for 358 yards and four touchdowns in last week's 49-15 thrashing of Pearl River – the Lions’ 34th consecutive home field victory.
Neville completed passes to eight different receivers, including an 87-yard bomb to Jason Brownlee (West Point).
ICC’s Clark Mills (North Pontotoc) leads the state in passing at 343 yards per game, with Neville second at 316.5.
The state’s top-ranked juco team, No. 4 Northwest Mississippi (2-0) will be home tonight against No. 11 Copiah-Lincoln (2-0).