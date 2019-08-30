BOONEVILLE • Freshman Shawn Dalton Weatherbee, from Thrasher, had a memorable debut as the Northeast Mississippi edged Southwest 19-13 in overtime Thursday night.

In the process, the Tigers snapped an six-game losing streak.

Weatherbee scored on a 72-yard run late in the second quarter, the first time he touched the football, and then added a 1-yard touchdown run in overtime to lift Northeast.

Visiting Southwest missed a 26-yard field goal to open the OT.

Northeast sent the game to overtime on a 31-yard field goal by Michael Baugus (Corinth) with six seconds remaining. He also kicked a 28-yard field goal in the first quarter.

The Tigers visit Copiah-Lincoln next Thursday.

Pearl River 35, Itawamba 31: The visiting Wildcats scored on a pass play wth 16.4 seconds left to win a wild one in Fulton.

Terrence Humphrey connected with Jaylan Wilson from 23 yards out to score the game-winner.

Clark Mills had given the host Indians a 31-28 lead with 3:26 to play on a 27-yard TD strike to Barry Flowers. Mills, from North Pontotoc, finished with three TD passes.

ICC trailed 14-13 at halftime and the teams were tied at 21 after three quarters.

The Indians visit East Central next Thursday.

