BOONEVILLE • Freshman Shawn Dalton Weatherbee, from Thrasher, had a memorable debut as the Northeast Mississippi edged Southwest 19-13 in overtime Thursday night.
In the process, the Tigers snapped an six-game losing streak.
Weatherbee scored on a 72-yard run late in the second quarter, the first time he touched the football, and then added a 1-yard touchdown run in overtime to lift Northeast.
Visiting Southwest missed a 26-yard field goal to open the OT.
Northeast sent the game to overtime on a 31-yard field goal by Michael Baugus (Corinth) with six seconds remaining. He also kicked a 28-yard field goal in the first quarter.
The Tigers visit Copiah-Lincoln next Thursday.
Pearl River 35, Itawamba 31: The visiting Wildcats scored on a pass play wth 16.4 seconds left to win a wild one in Fulton.
Terrence Humphrey connected with Jaylan Wilson from 23 yards out to score the game-winner.
Clark Mills had given the host Indians a 31-28 lead with 3:26 to play on a 27-yard TD strike to Barry Flowers. Mills, from North Pontotoc, finished with three TD passes.
ICC trailed 14-13 at halftime and the teams were tied at 21 after three quarters.
The Indians visit East Central next Thursday.