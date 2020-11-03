Mississippians will vote yes or no on a new state flag today, possibly bringing to an end a long, winding and very public journey, one that’s been shaped by two of the most powerful bodies in college athletics – the SEC and the NCAA.
The old flag, in the upper left corner, incorporated the Confederate battle flag – symbolism found offensive by many of the state’s citizens. Thirty-five days after the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis, lawmakers in Mississippi voted to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag that had flown for more than 120 years.
In 2001, a majority of Mississippians had voted to keep the state flag.
Statements by the SEC and NCAA boosted the momentum that led to the vote, and the Legislature’s action removed most known official Confederate imagery from states with SEC schools.
The outlier now is Alabama, which displays the Confederate battle flag in its coat of arms. When the coat of arms is displayed – such as on every uniform worn by Alabama state police officers – so is the Confederate flag.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced in June that Mississippi likely would be excluded from hosting conference championship events unless the old state flag was removed.
“It’s past time for a change to be made to the state flag of Mississippi,” Sankey said in prepared remarks. “Our students deserve a chance to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all.”
Mississippi has never hosted football or men’s basketball championship events, and the state has never been mentioned as a target for the SEC baseball tournament, even though Conference USA has played in both Pearl and Biloxi.
Most at risk were events in golf, tennis, softball and similar less-attended sports.
South Carolina lawmakers voted to remove the Confederate flag from their statehouse grounds in 2015. Prior to its removal, the SEC issued a statement with Sankey calling for the flag to come down.
Ole Miss had not flown the state flag since 2015, Mississippi State since 2016.
With that in mind, SEC football players in Mississippi were more exposed to Confederate symbolism when playing against Alabama or Auburn, whose coaches are escorted by Alabama troopers.
Mississippi athletes would be exposed to the images if ever detained by a highway patrolman in Alabama, as the coat of arms appears on official vehicles.
Asked to clarify its position, the league issued the following statement:
“The SEC is aware of the power of its platform and remains committed to lending its influence to support important social causes. This power is not taken lightly, nor is it used without thoughtful deliberation.
“In the immediate aftermath of the Charleston church shooting in 2015, the SEC joined with a chorus of leaders and organizations calling for the removal of the confederate battle emblem from all SEC campuses and state flags. More recently, we renewed that call in the days leading up to the Mississippi State Legislature’s vote to permanently remove the symbol from the state flag.
“These landmark decisions were ultimately made by state legislatures, and we respect those systems and their processes. As a conference, we continue to consider the most impactful ways and times to add our voice to critical discussions, particularly those that affect the environments in which our student-athletes learn and compete.”
It’s worth noting that in the cases of flags in South Carolina and Mississippi, the SEC was responding to ongoing discussions in those states.
That is not presently the case regarding the coat of arms in Alabama, though the issue was raised by a Selma lawmaker in 2015. Earlier that year, the Confederate battle flag was removed from the Capitol grounds in Montgomery.
Alabama has hosted NCAA men’s basketball tournament events in the past, and the Birmingham suburb of Hoover has long been the site of the SEC baseball tournament.
The NCAA’s position against the state flag of Mississippi had more bite after the governing body of college sports was aroused by some of its former athletes in June. Thirty-one former athletes wrote the NCAA and asked it to expand its existing policy against Mississippi’s state flag.
Under the former policy, Mississippi was banned from hosting NCAA championship events at predetermined sites in which cities bid for the right to host.
Exceptions were made for baseball tournament regionals and first- and second-round play in the women’s basketball tournament because those events were held on campus to reward players and coaches for regular season success.
Responding to the letter from former athletes, the NCAA announced in a news release on June 19 that its board of governors had expanded its Confederate flag policy to prevent any NCAA championship events from being played in states where the symbol has a “prominent presence.”
The Daily Journal has asked the NCAA to clarify what “prominent presence” would include and whether Alabama’s coat of arms imagery could place it in that undefined realm.
At present the Journal has received no response from the NCAA.