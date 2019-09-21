STARKVILLE • Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill eclipsed the 100-yard benchmark on the ground for the fourth- consecutive game.
Hill carried 26 times for 120 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 28-13 victory over Kentucky on Saturday. The junior now has 558 yards and five touchdowns on 91 attempts this season.
Hill is the first MSU player to pass 100 yards on the ground in four- straight games since quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in 2017
He’s the first running back to do so since Anthony Dixon in 2009.
It was Hill’s seventh career 100-yard game.
HALL OF FAMERS
Five former Bulldogs were enshrined into the Mississippi State Sports Hall of Fame over the weekend, headlined by local football standouts Michael Haddix (Walnut) and the late Frank Dowsing Jr. (Tupelo).
Haddix was an All-SEC running back for the Bulldogs from 1979-82 while Dowsing was an All-American defensive back from 1969-72 and was one of the first two African American student-athletes in school history.
Joining Haddix and Dowsing were All-SEC baseball outfielder Mike Kelley (1976-79), All-SEC men’s basketball guard Darryl Wilson (1994-96) and Tina (Burcham) Seals, who represented the volleyball and softball teams (1981-84) and also the head volleyball coach from 2004-08.
KEY DRIVE
Kentucky pulled to within eight points with 4:39 remaining in the game, but the Bulldogs were able to march 75 yards in six plays and score on a 1-yard run by Hill. Quarterback Garrett Shrader had a key 49-yard run while facing 3rd-and-4 from his own 31-yard line and later added an 18-yard keeper down to the 1.
KEY NUMBER: 5
Shrader is the fifth true freshman quarterback to start for State since 1989.
The others were Keytaon Thompson (2017), Damian Williams (2013), Wesley Carroll (2007) and Tupelo High product Todd Jordan (1989).
QUOTABLE
“We were leading the opposition from a scoring standpoint in every quarter except the fourth heading into this game. That was a point of emphasis this week that we needed to be able to finish. The defense got the stops that we needed to and the offense was able to finish it off.” – MSU coach Joe Moorhead.
NEXT GAME
The Bulldogs play their first true road game at Auburn on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
BULLDOG BITES
MSU now leads the series against Kentucky, 24-23, and has won five straight over the Wildcats in Starkville. ... C.J. Morgan led MSU with a career-high nine tackles. ... Chauncey Rivers, Fletcher Adams and Tim Washington all had sacks. Adams also forced a fumble.