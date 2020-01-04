STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s big men enjoyed a big day despite an 80-68 loss to No. 8 Auburn on Saturday.
Both Reggie Perry and Robert Woodard recorded double-doubles while Abdul Ado flirted with a triple-double.
Perry had 21 points and 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season and 16th of his career, leading active SEC players in both categories. Woodard produced 12 points and 12 boards for his third career double-double.
Although Ado didn’t quite reach a double-double in an unconventional way, his nine blocks were a career-high. He also shot 1 of 1 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
“I thought he was great, especially on the defensive end blocking shots,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “He did so many good things for us. We’ve got to get him the ball more because he’s scoring so much better and making his foul shots. He played with a lot of heart and a lot of toughness today.”
CARTER STRUGGLES
Senior guard Tyson Carter entered Saturday’s game tied for the team lead averaging 15.4 points per game.
But Carter, a Starkville native, was held to just four points and only 1 of 11 from the field by the Tigers.
“I can’t emphasize enough Samir Doughty’s defense on Carter,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “Carter is a great player and Samir stayed right in his hip pocket.”
FAMILIAR FACE RETURNS
Former MSU assistant coach Wes Flanigan returned to Humphrey Coliseum as a member of Pearl’s staff at Auburn.
Flanigan served under Rick Ray Starkville from 2012-15 and has been with the Tigers – his alma mater - the past two years.
QUOTE TO NOTE
“We gave J’Von the keys to the car and he drove it.” - Auburn coach Bruce Pearl on J’Von McCormick’s career-high 28 points.