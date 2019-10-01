STARKVILLE • Mississippi State is going back to the basics during its open week.
The Bulldogs’ first two practices since Saturday’s 56-23 loss to Auburn have been focused on fundamentals and getting reps for some of the more inexperienced players on the roster.
“We made it more of a developmental type of practice where the redshirts and some of the younger guys are getting a majority of the reps,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “It was good, really spirited. They really flew around and competed. We’ll do that again tomorrow and the players will be off Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“We’re going to hit the road recruiting on Thursday.”
Quarterback Tommy Stevens did not practice on Tuesday after injuring his right foot on the second offensive series against Auburn.
“He’s still nursing a lower body and we’re hoping to have him back on Sunday,” Moorhead said.
Stevens started the year off strong prior to sustaining a right shoulder injury against Southern Miss but is just 8 of 19 passing for 107 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions since.
True freshman Garrett Shrader has filled in during Stevens’ injuries and has completed 58.8 percent of his throws for 511 yards, two touchdowns and a pick and also added 312 rushing yards and two more scores.
“I don’t want it to get lost in the wash how Tommy was playing before he got hurt,” Moorhead said. “The guy was dang near 70 percent completions with five touchdowns and throwing the ball on time with accuracy.
“But the young guy (Shrader) is pretty impressive too. You certainly have license to change your mind but you want to play both of them at a certain point or both in the game at the same time. All those options are open. They kind of have a different skill set but it’s a luxury to have either one of them in the game piloting the ship.”
Moorhead also noted that junior quarterback Keytaon Thompson did participate in Tuesday’s practice but has yet to play in a game this season.
WALKER PRACTICES
Running back Kareem Walker participated in his first practice on Tuesday.
The former Michigan Wolverine signed with State out of junior college but has been in an ongoing battle to become eligible to play.
“He practiced today and needs his five days of acclimation where he’ll be in a helmet, then uppers and then progress to full pads,” Moorhead said. “But it was good to see him out there today. He was kind of doing individual drills because most of what we did with the team was in uppers.”
The 6-foot-2, 212-pounder has already used his redshirt year and has the remainder of this season and next to complete his eligibility.
RUTGERS INTERESTED?
Rutgers fired head coach Chris Ash on Sunday after the Scarlet Knights (1-3) lost 52-0 to Michigan the previous day.
Moorhead was mentioned by several media outlets as a potential candidate to replace Ash but stated on Tuesday that he nor his agent have spoken with Rutgers.
“I guess it’s getting towards that time of the year,” Moorhead said. “We ask our players to be focused on the task at hand and right now I’m focused on us getting better tomorrow, us doing a great job of recruiting this weekend and then doing what we need to do with the team next weekend to find a way to beat Tennessee.”