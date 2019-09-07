OXFORD • Elijah Moore turned in a career-day at the office.
The sophomore began the season as the most experienced of the Rebels’ rebuilding receivers and had seven catches for 130 yards against the Razorbacks.
Moore also had touchdown catches of 3 and 46 yards, his first multiple-touchdown game as a college player.
Moore’s yardage surpassed his previous best of 129 yards against South Carolina last year. He had 11 catches in that game, an Ole Miss freshman record.
Last week at Memphis Moore had four catches for 60 yards with a long catch of 36 yards.
Injury Update
Junior wide receiver Braylon Sanders missed the game with a sprained ankle. He was injured in the first half at Memphis last week and was listed as a game-time decision by Matt Luke earlier this week.
Junior inside linebacker Mohamed Sanogo injured his ankle on special teams less than a minute into the game and left the field on the cart.
Sanogo, the Rebels’ leading tackler in 2018, did not return, and his status for this week is unknown.
X-rays have not yet come back on Sanogo’s ankle, but Luke was pretty sure it was serious.
“It’s heart-breaking for MoMo. He’s going to be out a while,” Luke said.
Key Drive
The Rebels moved 85 yards in 13 plays and scored a touchdown on Matt Corral’s 2-yard pass to Elijah Moore.
It was the first touchdown pass of Corral’s career. More importantly, it gave the Rebels the fast start on offense that they couldn’t find at Memphis, and it helped set the tone for the game.
Key Number: 2.3
The Razorbacks rushed for 204 yards in their season-opening win over FCS foe Portland State. The Ole Miss defense held them to 61 rushing yards and 2.3 yards per carry.
Next Game
The Rebels are back at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday for a 3 p.m. kick against FCS foe Southeastern Louisiana on the SEC Network.
Quotable
“It was big. He got more comfortable as the game went on. Again, another young player having to play a lot but getting better.” – Luke on the performance of linebacker Jacquez Jones after the Sanogo injury
Rebel Ramblings
Ole Miss had six plays of 15 yards or more … Sophomore inside linebacker Jacquez Jones played a much larger role after the Sanogo injury and finished with a team-high nine tackles. He also had 1 ½ tackles for loss. … The Rebels had 10 tackles for loss and six pass-breakups. … Freshman defensive end LeDarrius Cox saw his first line-of-scrimmage action and had one tackle. … After getting his first career catch last week at Memphis, senior reserve tight end Jason Pellerin had two catches for 15 yards on three targets.