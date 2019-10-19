OXFORD • Ole Miss linebacker Lakia Henry said coach are encouraging players to stay together and not get down after back-to-back losses to Missouri and Texas A&M.
Henry led the Rebels with nine tackles.
Ole Miss held the Aggies to 165 rushing yards and 162 passing yards.
A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was 16 for 28 passing with one touchdown and was intercepted twice.
“It is frustrating, but we have to work as a team to improve on a good performance and do it better … so they don’t score any points. We have to watch more film, work harder, play harder, believe in each other,” Henry said.
Injury Update
Freshman running back Jerrion Ealy went to the locker room in the final minute of the second quarter with what was described as a “sickness.” His return was listed as possible, but he did not play in the second half.
Offensive lineman Ben Brown was helped off the field in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Center Eli Johnson played through an ankle injury.
Running back Scottie Phillips left the game with an ankle injury.
Key Number – 23
The Rebels held the Aggies to a 23-percent success rate on third downs with just three conversions in 13 attempts.
Key Drive
Ole Miss had a chance to regain the lead in the early minutes of the fourth quarter but couldn’t move the chains after a Scottie Phillips run of 9 yards on first down put them at their own 44. The Rebels trailed 17-14 at the time.
Next Week
Ole Miss has an open date. The Rebels return to action Nov. 2 at Auburn.
Quotable
“Again, when things don’t go well you look back and criticize and are tough on yourself. We’ll look at it this open date and come out against Auburn and do what we think gives us the best chance to win the game.” – Ole Miss coach Matt Luke on using two quarterbacks
Rebel Ramblings
Ole Miss ran 75 plays to 66 for Texas A&M. … The teams were even in turnover margin with two take-aways. … Ole Miss intercepted Mond twice in the first half but could convert neither possessions into points. … Ole Miss was 3 for 3 on fourth-down conversions. … The Rebels gained 260 yards and averaged 7.6 yards on first down. … Inside linebacker Jacquez Jones and defensive end Tariq Tisdale sat out the first half, suspended after targeting ejections against Missouri. … Jones had six tackles and a half tackle for loss in the second half. … Tisdale had two tackles and a half tackle for loss.