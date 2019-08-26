STARKVILLE • Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead made the announcement on Thursday that Penn State graduate transfer Tommy Stevens would be the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback this season.
A day later, junior Keytaon Thompson – who lost the competition with Stevens during fall camp – entered the NCAA transfer portal. Thompson is not currently with the team and was not on the depth chart released on Monday for Saturday’s season opener against Louisiana.
“I love K.T., he’s a great kid,” Moorhead told reporters on Monday. “Certainly he was involved in a healthy and spirited competition which unfortunately for him, he came out on the short end. We met with he and Tommy the day we announced it and he came back the next day and expressed his desire to put his name in the (transfer) portal and explore his options.”
However, Thompson’s time at MSU might not be over. Moorhead and quarterbacks coach Andrew Breiner met with Thompson on Sunday and were scheduled to talk again.
“We’d love to have K.T. back and we’ll continue to talk to him and see how it goes,” Moorhead said.
It is possible the Bulldogs could experience both the benefit and the drawback from the relatively new transfer portal option that went into effect on Oct. 15, 2018.
“We got a quarterback from the portal and we’d love to keep one,” Moorhead said. “We could potentially lose one but that’s the landscape of college football right now. The portal giveth and the portal taketh away.”
ADDITIONAL CAPTAINS
The Bulldogs announced after the spring game that center Darryl Williams and linebacker Erroll Thompson would serve as team captains for the 2019 season.
On Monday, State announced that Stevens, safety Brian Cole II and punter Kody Schexnayder will also serve in the captain capacity for the Bulldogs this fall.
Despite only arriving in June, Stevens was selected as an offensive captain by his teammates “by an overwhelming vote” according to Moorhead.
“I think he had three times as many votes as any offensive player on the roster,” Moorhead said. “I think that also speaks to for the belief that Tommy’s teammates have in him after being here only a very short amount of time, who he is as a person, his leadership capabilities and his play.”
WHOP’S WHEREABOUTS
Midway through fall camp, wide receiver Devonta “Whop” Jason was granted permission to return home to New Orleans to attend to some personal matters.
The 6-foot-3, 225- pound sophomore returned to the team last week and is currently listed on the depth as the No. 2 X- receiver behind Stephen Guidry.
“He came back after a week off and we kind of watched his reps making sure we were easing him back into it,” Moorhead said. “More than anything, I’m just glad for him from a personal standpoint that he took care of the personal things that we allowed him to go home and tend to.”
WAITING ON WALKER
Juco running back signee Kareem Walker has still not enrolled. Moorhead said the status of the former Michigan Wolverine will be known by Wednesday.
The initial waiver for Louisville defensive tackle transfer Allen Love to play this season was denied by the NCAA. The Bulldogs have filed an appeal on Love’s behalf.
MSU’s appeal for a sixth-year of eligibility for South Alabama graduate transfer punter Corliss Waitman was denied, thus ending Waitman’s collegiate career.