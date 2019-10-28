STARKVILLE • Injuries continue to mount for Mississippi State.
Coach Joe Moorhead announced on Monday that defensive end Fletcher Adams underwent surgery on his lower body on Monday and will miss the remainder of the season.
Adams had appeared in 45 games over his career, including eight starts. The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder from Brandon finished his time as a Bulldog with 75 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Adams is the third senior MSU has lost for the season joining running back Alec Murphy and cornerback Maurice Smitherman.
In addition to Adams, freshman cornerback Jarrian Jones – who made his first career start at Texas A&M this past weekend – has also been ruled out for the Arkansas game with an upper body injury.
The Bulldogs also have several other players that are questionable this week. Offensive guard Stewart Reese, linebacker Aaron Brule and defensive tackle James Jackson are banged up with lower body injuries while cornerback Cameron Dantzler, safety C.J. Morgan and defensive tackle Nathan Pickering have sustained upper body injuries.
“We’re just going to have to work,” Moorhead said. “This is part of the tail end of season going into Game 9 and everyone in the country is dealing with injuries. We’ve been beset by quite a few of them but we’ll have a next man in mentality where the person that goes in is going to do as good or better of a job.”
SLOW STARTERSOne of the constants during State’s four-game losing skid has been a slow starting offense.
The Bulldogs have produced a total of six points during the opening quarter of those contests and had just 26 yards and were shutout in the first quarter this past weekend at Texas A&M.
“You put an early game script together where you’re trying some different things and different formations to see what they’re in,” Moorhead said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re making the right calls and when we do, make sure the kids are executing them.”
CIRCLE DRILLIt’s not often that you see a team on the FBS level line up and do a circle drill during pregame warm-ups but that’s exactly what Mississippi State did prior to kickoff at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Moorhead mentioned that he met with the Bulldogs’ captains and leadership council on Sunday night prior to the Texas A&M game and they felt it would be a good way to motivate the team.
“We talked about playing with energy and emotion and getting the guys fired up,” Moorhead said. “They thought that was a good idea. It was more of a board drill where you get the guys to fire off and drive until we blow the whistle. The kids liked it and were fired up about it.”