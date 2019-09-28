AUBURN, Ala. • Five players listed on Mississippi State’s depth chart were again suspended for the Auburn game.
Senior defensive tackle Lee Autry, junior linebacker Willie Gay Jr., sophomore wide receiver Devonta Jason, sophomore safety Marcus Murphy and redshirt freshman offensive tackle Kwatrivous Johnson all missed the game due to a violation of team rules.
Of that group, Autry is the only one to play in multiple games this season having appeared in the Southern Miss and Kentucky contests.
All five players were active last week against Kentucky although Johnson did not play but did dress out.
Senior Tommy Stevens started the game at quarterback for MSU but his time on the field was short-lived.
Stevens only played six plays and the Bulldogs failed to record a first down on his two drives behind center. He completed 1 of 3 passes for seven yards and was sacked once and was on the sideline in street clothes with his right foot in a boot by the end of the game.
Garrett Shrader finished out the game for the Bulldogs’ signal caller.
KEY DRIVE
Down 35-9 just before halftime, Leo Lewis stripped Seth Williams of the ball and recovered it near midfield. Shrader found a wide open Farrod Green for a 47-yard gain on the next play down to the 1-yard line. Dareuan Parker was then flagged for a false start moving the ball out to the 5 and Shrader fumbled the following play and was recovered by the Tigers.
KEY NUMBER: 21
State extended its streak of takeaways on defense to 21 games with Lewis’ forced fumble and recovery in the second quarter. The streak started at Arkansas on Nov. 18, 2017 and the Bulldogs have had created 41 turnovers over that span.
QUOTABLE
“I asked ‘where’s the flag?’ and apparently he didn’t like the way I asked, the delivery of it. I’m guessing there aren’t many other coaches in the league that would get called on with that language but that’s just me.” MSU coach Joe Moorhead on his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty
NEXT GAME
The Bulldogs have an open date before traveling to Tennessee on Oct. 12. Kickoff time will be announced on Monday.
BULLDOG BITES
LB Erroll Thompson was ejected for targeting in the second quarter. ... Moorhead and cornerback Maurice Smitherman received unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. ... Lewis and C.J. Morgan led the defense with eight tackles apiece.... Lewis also recovered two fumbles and forced one. ... Kobe Jones and Nathan Pickering had sacks. ... Tim Washington was credited with two forced fumbles and Aaron Brule also recovered a fumble.