BATON ROUGE, La. – Ole Miss struggled to guard LSU’s physical frontcourt, and the result was major foul trouble for the Rebels.
KJ Buffen, Blake Hinson and Khadim Sy would all eventually foul out of the game.
Hinson picked up four fouls in the first half and was the first to go with 9 minutes, 45 seconds left on the clock.
Hinson, the Rebels’ second-leading scorer at 11.2 points a game, finished with no points on 0 for 6 shooting.
Ole Miss committed 27 fouls to 17 for LSU.
The Tigers were 23 for 34 at the free throw line.
Lineup Change
In an effort to off-seat the Tigers’ athletic and physical frontcourt Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis did not start Sy and instead went small with an extra guard, junior college transfer Bryce Williams.
Williams was 0 for 3 shooting and finished with 1 point in 24 minutes. It was his second start of the year, his first in the SEC.
Tigers control the glass
LSU had a plus-12 rebounding edge.
The Rebels were also minus-12 on the glass against Auburn earlier this week.
Ole Miss bigs Buffen and Sy were more productive in the paint in the second half, and the Rebels narrowed the gap in paint scoring. LSU finished with a 28-22 edge there.
Quotable
“They just got us in every facet early. I didn’t really want to go to halftime. I’d like to watch them celebrate Pistol. He was my favorite guy.” – Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis