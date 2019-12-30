NASHVILLE • Kylin Hill needed just 45 yards to break Anthony Dixon’s single-season Mississippi State rushing record.
The junior running back declared early for the NFL Draft but admittedly decided to play in the Music City Bowl to have a shot to shatter that milestone.
Hill’s hopes were basically dashed on the game’s first offensive play when he was brought down for a loss of two yards and injured. He had to be carted to the locker room and tried to return but never really found his footing.
The SEC’s leading rusher gained just three yards on seven attempts to finish the season with 1,350 yards.
“We definitely wanted to get him that record,” said MSU center Darryl Williams. “We tried our hardest but he got dinged up on the first play.”
INJURIES TAKE TOLL
Hill was not the only Bulldog dealing with an injury on Monday.
Linebacker Erroll Thompson – the team’s leading tackler – tried to play through a lingering lower body injury but only lasted one snap before he left the field. Defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy was also unable to play due to a lower body injury and starting quarterback Garrett Shrader was out after sustaining a facial fracture in a fight with teammate Willie Gay Jr. at practice on Dec. 20.
KEY DRIVE
On its second drive of the game, MSU marched 99 yards on eight plays and scored the first points of the game on a 3-yard touchdown run by Tommy Stevens. Louisville was just 1-4 when opponents scored first during the regular season.
KEY NUMBER: 23
MSU freshman cornerback Jarrian Jones wore No. 23 to honor teammate J.P. Purvis, who was injured in an automobile accident on Dec. 17. Purvis and De’Monte Russell, who was also in the vehicle, were both on the sideline Monday but did not dress out.
QUOTABLE
“Nothing in life goes exactly how you think it’s going to go but that’s all part of the picture or plan. I’m so thankful to have been able to come here and meet a whole new group of guys. It wasn’t easy to make that decision or for those guys to welcome me in the way that they did. I’m forever thankful for that.” – MSU QB Tommy Stevens.
NEXT GAME
MSU opens the 2020 season at home on Sept. 5 against New Mexico.
BULLDOG BITES
MSU fell to 5-1 on the field against Louisville and 13-10 in bowl games overall. ... Gay led the team with 11 solo tackles and forced a fumble at the goal line. ... Kobe Jones had two sacks while Marquiss Spencer and Aaron Brule had a sack each. ... Nick Gibson was suspended for the first quarter.