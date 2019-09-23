STARKVILLE • The top rusher in the Southeastern Conference’s this season resides at Mississippi State.
Kylin Hill leads the league in nine different categories including rushing yards (551), yards per carry (6.1) and rushing touchdowns (five). Hill has eclipsed 100 yards on the ground in each of the Bulldogs’ four games this season and has 20 runs of 10-plus yards, both of which leads the country.
“Kylin’s just done an unbelievable job with his preparation heading into the season, both mentally and physically,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “It’s as much mental as it is physical where he can wear you down by his style of running. A lot of that is the will to instead of the skill to.”
The 5-foot-11, 215-pound junior from Columbus is quickly approaching his rushing totals from last season. Hill needs just 26 more carries and 183 more yards to reach his 2018 statistics. He has already surpassed his rushing touchdown total by one.
“I would’ve loved to have had the tailback have this many carries last year,” Moorhead said. “But with what we were doing and how we were successful needing to use the quarterback as a number in the run game, that took some of the carries out the tailback’s workload. Now that we’re throwing it better, we’re seeing more advantageous numbers and are able to get some of those carries that went to the quarterback to the tailback.”
INJURY UPDATESInjured wide receiver Stephen Guidry and running backs Nick Gibson and Lee Witherspoon are all expected to be back practicing today.
Quarterback Tommy Stevens missed last week’s game with an upper body injury and is also expected to practice in some capacity today, according to Moorhead.
“It’s a fluid situation,” Moorhead said. “I mentioned on Monday last week that he was better at the point than he was the week before. What I didn’t clarify was that it was a different mechanism. It was still an upper body injury but it was a little bit different than what he had the week before. As the week went on, he just wasn’t able to go.”
Moorhead stated that quarterback Keytaon Thompson continues to practice but is still not at 100 percent due to an upper body injury.
Defensive backs Tyler Williams and Marcus Murphy (lower body injuries) are expected to return to practice later in the week.
FIRST ROAD GAMEMSU faces its first true road test of the season on Saturday when it travels to Auburn.
The road wasn’t friendly for most of Moorhead’s first season in 2018. The Bulldogs posted a 2-3 away record with their lone SEC road win coming in the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss, 35-3.
“Going on the road whether it’s on a bus or a plane and staying in a hotel, all those things are the same,” Moorhead said. “The most challenging thing is you’re going to have more young guys playing a more pronounced role in a road game this year.”