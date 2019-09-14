STARKVILLE – Kansas State tried its best to hem up Kylin Hill on Saturday after the Mississippi State running back chewed up a career-high 211 yards and scored three touchdowns last year in Manhattan.
The Wildcats succeeded in keeping Hill out of the end zone but the junior still managed to eclipse the century mark, rushing 24 times for 111 yards.
It was the sixth time the 5-foot-11, 215-pounder has rushed for over 100 yards in his career, including all three games thus far in 2019. Hill is the first Bulldog back to accomplish that feat since the late Keffer McGee did so in 1996.
However, Hill still needs three more 100-yard rushing performances to crack MSU’s top 10 in that category.
MORE TURNOVERS
The Bulldogs extended their turnover streak to 19 games with three fumble recoveries against K-State.
Cornerback Jarrian Jones, long snapper Paul Blackwell and even center Darryl Williams were credited with fumble recoveries. Williams’ came after fellow offensive lineman Stewart Reese stripped AJ Parker of the ball during an interception return.
Safety Brian Cole was also credited with a forced fumble on Mississippi State’s only sack of the game.
KEY DRIVE
Kansas State scored with 46-seconds remaining in the first half to take a 17-7 lead but the Bulldogs were able to take some momentum with them into halftime after a touchdown drive of their own. Tommy Stevens guided his team 66-yards in only four plays and laid a 35-yard pass in perfectly to Osirus Mitchell in the end zone with nine ticks left on the clock.
KEY NUMBER: 24
Kansas State’s Chris Klieman extended his winning streak as a head coach to 24 games dating back to his time at North Dakota State. Klieman has not lost a game since Nov. 4, 2017.
QUOTABLE
“Anything could have happened in that game. Fortunately for them, they had one more play than we did. Unfortunately for us, we came out on the other side of that.” - MSU punter Tucker Day
NEXT GAME
The Bulldogs begin conference play by hosting Kentucky on Saturday at 3 p.m. on either the SEC Network or SEC Network Alternate.
BULLDOG BITES
Mississippi State’s streak of non-conference wins during the regular season ended at 11...Mitchell is the first Bulldog to catch a touchdown in three straight games since Chad Bumphis in 2012...LB Leo Lewis led the team and tied a career-high with 12 tackles…MSU has had a sack in 25 straight games.