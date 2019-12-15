STARKVILLE • Perhaps no Mississippi State position group will be hit harder after the Music City Bowl than the running back room.
The Bulldogs will lose Nick Gibson to graduation as well as the SEC’s leading rusher Kylin Hill, who has declared early for the NFL draft. Their departures leave MSU’s backfield with just two tailbacks currently on the roster.
Lee Witherspoon played in 10 games as a true freshman this season. He carried 18 times for 84 yards and one touchdown and also caught three passes for 19 yards.
The Bulldogs also have rising senior Kareem Walker, who began practicing with the team midseason after transferring in from junior college but was ruled academically ineligible this year. Walker, who began his career at Michigan, will only have one year of eligibility remaining.
“Lee Witherspoon is a tremendous talent and we’ve seen that in flashes during practices and during the games,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “Kareem Walker was the No. 1 or No. 2 running back in the country coming out of high school. He’s a big, strong, physical presence and we saw some nice things out of him at (Friday’s) practice. He gives the defense fits on scout team.
“And we’ve got a couple of good ones coming in the recruiting class. We’ll be ready to roll.”
Four-star running back Jo’Quavious Marks, MSU’s top recruit, and St. Joseph three-star prospect Dillon Johnson are both expected to sign with the Bulldogs on Wednesday.
HILL MIGHT MAKE HISTORY
Although Hill is on his way out of Starkville, he has elected to play in the bowl game and has a chance to make history in the process. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder rushed for 1,347 yards during the regular season and needs just 45 more to top Anthony Dixon’s single-season school mark.
“He’s a little less than 50 yards away from breaking the single-season rushing record and that’s quite a feat,” Moorhead said. “Coming out of last year and going into this year the question was ‘how are we going to get Kylin more carries and get him more involved in the offense?’ That’s gratifying to see him come out and have this kind of year and be on the cusp of breaking Boobie’s record.”
POSSIBLE STAFF CHANGES?
For now, Moorhead’s coaching staff remains intact.
Whether that remains the case during the offseason is still uncertain.
“Right now we’re focused on preparation, development and getting ready for Louisville,” Moorhead said. “When the game ends, there’s a period of time post-bowl and pre-convention where I’ll sit down and do reflections and evaluations on everyone on the staff and in the program and I’ll make the decisions that are necessary from there.”
Moorhead had six changes to his immediate staff last year, losing three to the NFL, two assistants to Alabama and another to a head-coaching job.