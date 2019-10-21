STARKVILLE • Starting senior cornerback Maurice Smitherman sustained an injury to his right leg during a non-contact drill at practice last week and was lost for the remainder of the season leaving Mississippi State awfully thin at the position.
The Bulldogs have also been without sophomore Tyler Williams at corner for the past three games due to a lower body injury and junior Korey Charles has missed four of the last five contests but returned last week against LSU.
Redshirt freshmen Jaylon Reed and Esaias Furdge have yet to play this season leaving true freshmen Martin Emerson Jr. and Jarrian Jones to fill that void. Both Emerson and Jones have appeared in every game this season.
“They don’t lack confidence,” MSU coach Joe Moorhead said of his true freshmen. “I don’t know how realistic it was entering the season but both of those guys had a plan in their mind that they were going to get on the field. I pulled them in last week and told them they weren’t freshmen anymore. They’ve got to play grown up and be ready to roll.”
Emerson earned his first start last weekend in Smitherman’s absence and Jones played extended reps as well. Emerson finished with five tackles and Jones made one stop.
“To be able to start a true freshman corner against (LSU’s) receivers and that offense and have Jarrian come in and play significant snaps, Martin only had one (pass interfernance penalty) and may have had some balls caught on him but you wouldn’t have said ‘there’s two true freshmen on the field’,” Moorhead said. “Those guys are representative and indicative of the young guys in this program.”
HUGE TURNOUTMississippi State’s only home game during the month of October lured in a large turnout from recruits last weekend.
Moorhead stated that 85 recruits attended the game against LSU, nine of which are currently committed to the Bulldogs.
“The feedback from them after the game back when I got home and texting with them and their parents was incredibly positive, not with just how we competed but the direction of the program, where we’re headed and how the young guys perform for us on a favorable basis,” Moorhead said.
MSU has 27 players committed and its 23-member 2020 class is rated 20th nationally by 247Sports.com.
INJURY UPDATESTyler Williams remains day-to-day with a lower body injury as does offensive guard Stewart Reese, quarterback Garrett Shrader, safety Brian Cole II and defensive end Chauncey Rivers.
Offensive tackle Greg Eiland is also considered day-to-day with an upper body injury.