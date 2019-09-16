STARKVILLE • Kylin Hill has been dominant through the first three games this season.
The Mississippi State junior running back leads the Southeastern Conference and ranks third nationally with 431 rushing yards and is averaging 143.7 yards per game.
But the depth behind Hill in the Bulldogs’ backfield is a bit murky.
Nick Gibson has missed the past 1½ games with a lower body injury and fellow senior Alec Murphy is lost for the season leaving true freshman Lee Witherspoon as MSU’s No. 2 tailback last week.
“We’d like to get Nick back as quick as we can,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “Ideally, (the depth chart) would be like it was the first game and a half with Kylin as the starter, Nick as the back-up and use Lee as necessary.”
Wide receiver Malik Dear served as the Bulldogs third-team tailback last weekend due to Gibson’s injury.
“Malik played tailback all throughout high school and is kind of built in that body type,” Moorhead said. “He’s a guy that understands and has a very smart football IQ. We pressed him into running back duty last week and got him in for a snap. I think he’s capable of doing those things at tailback.”
Former Michigan running back Kareem Walker, who signed with State in 2019 out of junior college, was admitted to the university last week but has not started to practice with the team yet.
“He’s with us but there’s one more administrative hurdle to get him onto the field,” Moorhead said. “He’s in meetings and he’s around but we’ve got one more small things before he gets on the field.”
INJURY UPDATESIn addition to Gibson, offensive guard Dareuan Parker also remains day-to-day with a lower body injury while quarterback Tommy Stevens shares that same status with an upper body injury.
“All those guys participated in Sunday’s practice in some form or fashion,” Moorhead said.
All-American cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who also missed the Kansas State game, is also listed as day-to-day with a lower body injury.
YOUNG CORNERSSophomore Tyler Williams (Lafayette) earned his first career start in Dantzler’s absence last Saturday, starting opposite Maurice Smitherman.
The Bulldogs also used true freshmen Martin Emerson Jr. and Jarrian Jones as their second team cornerbacks. Emerson has three tackles, one interception and one pass deflection through three games while Jones has two stops, a pass break-up and a fumble recovery.
“Coach (Bob) Shoop and coach (Terrell) Buckley remarked when we were watching film that the young guys really aren’t making many first-year mistakes,” Moorhead said. “They’re maturing at a really fast rate. I think a lot of that goes back to their ability but also their desire to perform at a high level and the preparation that goes into it. Those are two guys that we’ve been very pleased with thus far.”