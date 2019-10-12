COLUMBIA, Mo. • Ole Miss linebacker Jacquez Jones was ejected for targeting with 11 minutes, 7 seconds left in the second quarter.
The call came after helmet-to-helmet contact with Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant, who was sliding when Jones continued his forward progress and made the hit.
Defensive end Tariq Tisdale was ejected for targeting with roughly 5 minutes left in the game.
Both players will miss the first half of next week’s game against Texas A&M.
On the first play after the ejection Bryant completed a 49-yard pass to Tyler Bady to put the Tigers at the Ole Miss 21.
Injury Update
Freshman safety Jay Stanley left the game late in the third quarter.
Outside linebacker Sam Williams left the game in the first quarter with what appeared to be an arm/elbow injury.
He quickly returned.
Wide receiver Elijah Moore was limited with a groin injury during the week but played the whole game and scored a touchdown on a 28-yard pass from John Rhys Plumlee.
Wide receiver Braylon Sanders (hamstring) did not play.
Key Number – Minus-5
Ole Miss had just one sack against Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant. It was for a 5-yard loss.
Key Drive
Missouri drove 78 yards in seven plays for a 39-yard field goal by Tucker McCann, getting three points on a possession that began from inside its own 1. That gave the Tigers a two-touchdown lead for the first time.
The drive was aided by an offsides call against Benito Jones on the first play and by the targeting call against Jacquez Jones shortly after that.
Next Week
The Rebels are back home for a 6:30 p.m. start against Texas A&M. The Aggies lost 47-28 at home against Alabama on Saturday. Ole Miss last defeated Texas A&M in 2016.
Quotable“When you go on the road in this league you can’t make mistakes. We had too many missed opportunities. Credit Missouri. They’re a physical football team. The yards were hard to come by on the ground.” – Ole Miss coach Matt Luke
Rebel Ramblings
Ole Miss outside linebacker Sam Williams had an interception in the third quarter, the first of his career. … Free safety Jalen Julius led Ole Miss with 11 tackles, 10 of them solos. … Ole Miss quarterbacks fumbled three times but lost the ball just once. … Missouri kicker Tucker McCann connected on four field goals – one from 48 yards – but missed two extra points …. Ole Miss kicker Luke Logan missed an extra point after the Rebels’ final touchdown. He did not attempt a field goal. … Ole Miss is now 1-7 in the series against Missouri. … Plumlee’s 143 rushing yards were his second-most this season. He had 165 against Vanderbilt last week giving him 308 over the last two games. … Matt Corral extended his string of pass attempts without an interception to 120. … Ole Miss began the night as the least-penalized team in the SEC but had seven penalties for 75 yards, its second-most penalty yards this season.