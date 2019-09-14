OXFORD • Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy broke a freshman record set 13 years ago by another shifty multi-purpose Rebels player – Dexter McCluster.
Ealy, a five-star signee from Jackson Prep, had 95 rushing yards, 6 receiving yards and 172 kick return yards to total 273 all-purpose yards – a single-game all-purpose yardage for Ole Miss freshmen.
His 94-yard kick return touchdown gave the Rebels a 13-3 lead with 6 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first quarter.
“Once I got past the first line and broke off to the left, the rest was history,” he said.
McCluster totaled 268 yards in a 2006 game.
Inconsistent kicking
Ole Miss kicker Luke Logan missed an extra point after the Rebels’ first touchdown, a single point that loomed large when the Lions trailed by eight early in the fourth quarter.
Logan hit 45 of 46 extra points in 2018.
He missed a 43-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter, kicking from the right hashmark and hitting the left upright.
His made field goals of 22 and 32 yards in the fourth quarter were crucial in helping Ole Miss finally turn back Southeastern Louisiana for a 40-29 win.
Logan is now 4 for 6 on field goal attempts this season.
His other miss was a 50-yard attempt at Memphis.
Injury Update
Junior wide receiver Braylon Sanders did not dress for the game.
Sanders, the Rebels’ most experienced wide receiver, injured his hamstring in the season opener at Memphis and did not play against Arkansas.
He was listed as day to day during the week.
Inside linebacker Jacquez Jones left the game with a stinger after a big special teams hit but returned to the game later.
Key Number: 66
The Rebels held the Lions to 66 rushing yards marking the second-straight week Ole Miss has held its opponent to fewer than 100 rushing yards.
The Rebels gave up 221.8 rushing yards per game last season.
Through three games this season they’re giving up 106.3 per game, a total of 319 yards.
Key Drive
Down by eight in the fourth quarter Southeastern drove 37 yards in 12 plays, but their effort for a tying touchdown and two-point conversion was stopped with an interception by Ole Miss linebacker Donta Evans.
Next Weekend
Ole Miss faces Cal in an 11 a.m. kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with TV coverage provided by ESPNU.
Quotable
“Coach Mac said we’ve got to get better as a defense, get back to the drawing board and get back to work.” – Ole Miss linebacker Jacquez Jones
Rebel Ramblings
Free safety Jalen Julius led Ole Miss with seven tackles … He also had two pass break-ups. … Inside linebackers Willie Hibbler, Evans and Jones combined 17 tackles. The group was playing its first game without injured Mohamed Sanogo … Junior college transfer Lakia Henry had two tackles. … Outside linebacker Charles Wiley had two tackles for loss and a sack. … The Rebels had nine tackles for loss as a team.