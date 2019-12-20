STARKVILLE – Mississippi State is looking for a new linebackers coach.
Head coach Joe Moorhead confirmed on Friday that linebackers coach Chris Marve left the program to take the same position on Mike Norvell’s staff at Florida State.
“I wish him the best of luck,” Moorhead said. “No coach or player is bigger than the program. We have a next-man-in philosophy for our players and the same goes for coaches. We want people who want to be here.
"This is not a steppingstone, it’s a destination and we’re going to find someone who will do as good or better of a job.”
Marve spent only one season in Starkville after leaving his alma mater, Vanderbilt. The 30-year-old also held the title of defensive run-game coordinator for the Bulldogs this season.
Graduate assistant Nyeem Wartman, who played linebacker for defensive coordinator Bob Shoop at Penn State, and defensive quality control coach Jon Shalala will coach MSU’s linebackers in the Music City Bowl.
COLE SKIPS BOWL
Senior safety Brian Cole has opted not to play against Louisville in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30.
Cole will instead start preparing for next month’s Senior Bowl and NFL Draft in April. The 6-foot-2, 210-punder from Saginaw, Michigan, concludes his MSU career with 78 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 17 games.
Junior cornerback Cameron Dantzler earlier chose to forgo his final game after declaring for the NFL Draft early.
Junior Fred Peters will start in Cole’s place in the bowl game.
WELCOME WILL ROGERS
It has been an eventful week for Will Rogers.
The three-star quarterback from Brandon signed with State on Wednesday and began practicing with the Bulldogs the following day.
“You could tell he was a little bit nervous, awe-struck and excited to be in there for his first college reps,” Moorhead said. “Today he came out there and in his four opportunities, he ripped the ball. He went 4 for 4 making good, quick decisions. Kind of like Garrett (Shrader) did last year, he gave you a good glimpse why he had 38 touchdowns, three picks and 3,600 yards this year. He did a real nice job.”
Rogers was the only signee to participate in bowl practice this year due to graduation dates for certain prospects.
ENCOURAGING NEWS
Both players involved in a car accident on Tuesday night are both on the mend.
Freshmen J.P. Purvis and De’Monte Russell were both injured when they collided with an 18-wheeler on Highway 25 South. Russell was released from Oktibbeha County hospital that night but Purvis had to be air-lifted to University Medical Center in Jackson.
Purvis was released on Friday and returned to Starkville to be with his teammates.
“We were joking that he has recovery skills like Wolverine,” Moorhead said. “He was actually discharged (Friday) and came out to meet the team at the end of practice, which was phenomenal.”