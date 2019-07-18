HOOVER, Ala. – Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason doesn’t know the schedule for the “Whistler,” but hopes he’ll be on hand for the LSU game on Sept. 21.
The Tigers visit Nashville then, and some fans urged Lake Charles sports writer Scooter Hobbs to inquire whether the Vanderbilt fan known for whistling continually through the Commodores’ baseball games also attends football games.
The whistling is actually done by two different adult men as reported by local media in Nashville.
The men have been confronted by opposing fans at various times, particularly at the SEC Tournament in Hoover which draws more traveling fans than most regular season games.
The whistling has been an issue for television executives as well, and it became a topic at the College World Series. It was there at TD Ameritrade Park that fan Preacher Franklin, one of the two whistlers, was challenged by a tournament employee and told to stop.
Eventually a compromise was reached as the Commodores continued their run to the championship.
Whatever opposing fans may think, Mason supports the whistlers.
“The Vandy Whistler is everywhere. Sometimes I think I hear him outside my window. I mean you can count on him being consistent. So expect to see him at bowl games, expect to hear him. I know he's annoying to y'all, but to us, in Vanderbilt there on West End, he's the man,” Mason said.
Remembering Lorenzen
Former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen struggled publicly with health issues and died earlier this month at the age of 38.
He played for the Wildcats from 2000-2003 and then for four seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants.
He became a social media presence supporting Kentucky athletics and made an impact on players.
“I used to see him around all the time,” junior wide receiver Lynn Bowden said. “It’s a big loss to our family. It hurt everyone around us … the community, the program, everything.”
The school has plans to honor Lorenzen at its season opener against Toledo on Aug. 31 which will include, among other things, quarterback Terry Wilson wearing Lorenzen’s No. 22.
“When Terry texted me right away and asked me what I thought about that, my immediate response was, that would be a great idea to honor (Lorenzen), to recognize him, to wear his number in the opener. So I'm all for that,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said.