OXFORD – Ole Miss coach Matt Luke wants to see the Rebels build off a dominant second half in a 31-17 win over Arkansas.
One way to do that, he says, is by paying attention to detail this week in preparation for an FCS opponent, Southeastern Louisiana.
The Southland Conference Lions are 1-0 after an opening week-win against FCS No. 6 Jacksonville State.
Southeastern’s Week 2 game at Bethune-Cookman, of Daytona Beach, Florida, was cancelled amid concerns of the effects of Hurricane Dorian.
Sometimes David knocks off Goliath, as the Rebels experienced against Jacksonville State in 2010, but often David has his way.
Preparation for SLU will be about looking internally as much as externally, Luke said.
“We really have to focus on getting better. The same improvement we saw from Week 1 to Week 2 we need to see from Week 2 to Week 3. We have to prepare well, and we will focus on doing the little things better technique-wise and getting better in every area because we can.”
Pleased with Broeker’s debut
Luke was pleased with the debut of freshman offensive tackle Nick Broeker and said he anticipates Broeker continuing to rotate with senior starter Michael Howard.
The two shared snaps against Arkansas.
“I thought he played well. Nick is a guy where you are never going to have to worry about his effort. He plays the game the way it’s supposed to be played. Again, a lot of room for improvement, but I like the energy. He helped keep us fresh and made Michael Howard play better, because he was more rested in the fourth quarter.”
Corral’s decision-making
Quarterback Matt Corral was named the SEC’s freshman of the week, but offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez was measured in his assessment of Week 2 for his redshirt freshman.
Corral was 16 for 24 passing for 246 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He was more involved in the run game with 46 yards on 10 carries.
“He played OK, I guess, at times, but he can play a lot better,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez was not happy with Corral’s pitch to tight end Octavious Cooley early in the fourth quarter when Corral had already crossed the line of scrimmage. Cooley secured the ball but later had it stripped, and the fumble was returned 69 yards for a touchdown.
“I don’t want to tell you what the conversation was. You might could have heard me if you were down the hall in the press box,” Rodriguez said. “He had the option to go to him sooner, but at that point … no. The timing has to be efficient. I hope you’ll never see that again.”