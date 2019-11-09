OXFORD • Little about the season for winless New Mexico State signaled success.
But the Aggies had gained some yards in the passing game, and that got the attention of Ole Miss defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre during the week of preparation.
“Their strength is our weakness,” MacIntyre told reporters.
So MacIntyre was pleased with the Rebels’ defense on Saturday as they held New Mexico State to 127 passing yards – 163 yards less than the Rebels allow on average.
“We put some pressure on the quarterback. He had to move around and scramble. We knocked some balls down. We dropped a pick again, but for the most part we were tighter (in coverage), and we were in better position. I felt good about that and the way we improved in that area,” he said.
The Rebels sacked New Mexico State quarterback Josh Adkins four times and were credited with three pressures.
Injury update
Junior defensive end Tariq Tisdale left the game in the first half with an undisclosed injury and did not return.
Several other players – including freshman running back Jarod “Snoop” Conner, who would eventually rush 109 yards and two touchdowns – received medical treatment on the field, were helped off but later returned.
Key Number: Minus 1
Adkins had thrown 14 interceptions going into the game. He didn’t throw any against the Rebels, who did not force a turnover in a game for only the second time this season. They did give one away with a fumble by Jarod “Snoop” Conner in plus territory in the first quarter.
Key Drive
The Rebels moved 63 yards in five plays on their second possession of the third quarter. John Rhys Plumlee completed a 15-yard pass to Jadon Jackson before eventually scoring on an 18-yard run. The kick made it 31-3 Ole Miss.
Next Week
Ole Miss is at home against LSU for a 6 p.m. kick that will air on ESPN.
Quotable
“We were watching it in the locker room. It’s the SEC. Any SEC game is going to be a tough game. We’re going to have to come out and fight. We need everybody to be here, packed out, sold out. We need (fans) to come out and fight with us.” – Sophomore cornerback Keidron Smith on the Rebels watching the end of the LSU-Alabama game from their locker room.
Rebel Ramblings
Ole Miss now has an all-time football record of 642-530-35 in 125 seasons. … The Rebels’ 447 rushing yards are the fifth-most in school history and the most since 1962. … With Plumlee and Conner the Rebels had two 100-yard rushers in a game for the first game for the first time since 2016. … Conner’s attempts (13), yards (109) and touchdowns (two) were all career-highs. … Three points allowed by the Ole Miss defense were the fewest since 2015. … Cornerback Keidron Smith tied a career-high with seven tackles, and cornerback Deantre Prince set a career-high with four.