OXFORD – Ole Miss will be without two defensive starters for the first half against Texas A&M this Saturday.
Linebacker Jacquez Jones and defensive end Tariqious Tisdale were both ejected for targeting in last Saturday’s 38-27 loss at Missouri.
A first-half suspension for the next game is applied to targeting calls made in the second half. Both of these were second-half calls though the timing was very different.
Jones was ejected with a little more than 11 minutes left in the third quarter.
Tisdale was ejected with about 5 minutes left in the game.
Defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre says Jones is being penalized for what amounts to 55 minutes over two games, but Tisdale, for the same penalty, will miss only 35 minutes.
“It’s not right. I’ve been saying since Day 1. It ought to be like hockey. It’s a 15-minute penalty. Take their helmet off, sit them over there, when 15 minutes is over come back in.”
MacIntyre said he agrees with emphasis on player safety and, in general terms, with the rule as it’s written. The enforcement is another matter.
“The enforcement is wrong. If you do the same crime you should pay the same time. It needs to be changed,” he said.
With Jones out at linebacker reserve Donta Evans will get more snaps.
With Tisdale out at end, all available linemen will play more snaps. The Rebels are already without Ryder Anderson at that spot and will be for a few more weeks.
Bjork Bowl
The A&M game will be the first in a major sport between the Rebels and Aggies since former Ole Miss athletics director Ross Bjork accepted the job at Texas A&M.
Bjork was AD at Ole Miss from 2012 to 2019.
Corral’s quick impact
When Matt Corral entered the game at quarterback with 4:38 left, it was his first game action since Sept. 21 against California when he left late in the fourth quarter with bruised ribs.
On his first drive against Missouri he was 4-for-6 passing for 56 yards.
Offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez was not overly impressed by Corral’s fast start.
“No, I kind of expected it because he had practiced,” Rodriguez said.
More significant than the drive was Corral’s attitude in practice, Rodriguez said.
“He stayed engaged mentally even the game he was out, Alabama. I was impressed with that.”
Offensive line rotation
The Rebels played 78 snaps against Missouri, most of them with the same offensive linemen.
Freshman Nick Broeker continues to rotate series with senior Michael Howard at left tackle.
Coaches have talked in recent weeks about expanding that rotation specifically with redshirt freshman guard Jalen Cunningham.
“Right now we’re moving Ben Brown to center some and Jalen to left guard. You could see some of that. Nick Broeker’s playing time is going up as he continues to improve and get better,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said.
Rodriguez expanded that conversation to include freshman Bryce Ramsey and junior Bryce Mathews.
The current depth chart lists Ramsey second at center, Mathews second at right tackle.
While the reserves haven’t gotten a lot of game action they’re all getting a lot of practice reps, Rodriguez said.