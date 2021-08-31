STARKVILLE – Mike Leach approached a white table just outside the Mississippi State football practice fields on Tuesday evening for his weekly press conference, as game week officially got underway in Starkville.
That sentence reads different from previous years, or even opposing schools this year, as Leach wasn’t at his usual podium for a Monday press conference due to Hurricane Ida making its way across Mississippi and toward the Northeast.
Mississippi State welcomes Louisiana Tech on Saturday, for a regular-season opener many anticipate State to cruise in.
MSU is a 23-point favorite against a La. Tech team that went 5-5 overall last season and 4-2 in Conference USA play.
Louisiana Tech announced Austin Kendall – a transfer from West Virginia – as its starting quarterback on Tuesday.
Kendall has thrown for 2,418 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his career.
Leach said he wasn’t familiar with Kendall, but MSU linebacker Aaron Brule said Kendall could present a challenge in the run-pass option.
Brule added La. Tech plays in a spread offense, though not as spread as the one he’s faced throughout fall camp.
“They do a lot of Y-off type stuff,” Brule said of Louisiana Tech's offense. “They’ll space the field out and get us running side-to-side.”
Brule noted other options La. Tech has at quarterback with senior Aaron Allen and graduate student Luke Anthony on the roster.
Anthony led the team with 16 touchdowns and 138.03 rating last season in nine games played.
Allen struggled to take care of the ball, throwing eight interceptions and just four touchdowns in 10 games played — which would be enticing for an MSU defense planning on generating more takeaways this season.
Under-the-radar?
Leach remembers struggling to field players in the secondary last season, and that was just for team drills, let alone games.
With Mississippi State releasing its first depth chart of the season Monday, Jalen Green, Fred Peters and Collin Duncan join corners Emmanuel Forbes and Martin Emerson in a unit expected to be among the best in the SEC.
Peters is listed at bulldog while Green is at strong safety and Duncan is at free safety.
Added depth at the position gives Leach and defensive coordinator Zach Arnett more options to move players around while also providing a chance to come off the field.
Offensively, Leach has nine different receivers listed. He said eight is his ideal number.
Leach mentioned three receivers — Teddy Knox, Christian Ford and Rara Thomas — as players who weren’t listed on the depth chart but could surprise some fans this season.
Knox was a standout in the team’s first two scrimmages during fall camp, totaling four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown.
Ford had five catches for 38 yards while Thomas had three receptions for 47 yards.
SEC forfeits
The SEC announced Monday that it would indeed have forfeit rules in play this season for teams unable to play due to COVID-19 cases.
If a team cannot play, it will forfeit and given a loss. The opponent would get the win.
If both teams cannot play, both teams will be given a loss.
Leach echoed his words from SEC Media Days in July, declining to discuss vaccines or COVID-19.
“That path changes all the time,” Leach said. “We let doctors handle that.”
When asked about the rule, Leach said he’ll cross the bridge when he comes to it but did reflect on last season’s game against Georgia where MSU had less than 50 scholarship players available.
“If we can do that, then we probably won’t forfeit,” Leach said.