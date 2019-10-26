COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Mississippi State was missing two members of its offensive line and both of its starting cornerbacks in Saturday’s loss at Texas A&M.
Right guard Stewart Reese and right tackle Greg Eiland both missed the game with lower body injuries. All-American cornerback Cameron Dantzler was also out of action with an upper body injury one week after Maurice Smitherman was lost for the season.
“We knew from the beginning of the week that Greg was going to be out,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “We tried to go with Stew but it just didn’t happen. We knew were were going to start Tommy (Champion) at right tackle and whoever had the better week between (Michael) Story and LaQuinston Sharp at right guard.”
It was Story, a Ripley native, that earned his fourth career start but first at right guard.
The Bulldogs started true freshmen Martin Emerson Jr. and Jarrian Jones at cornerback. Emerson had two tackles and Jones broke up a pass.
“I think the young guys continue to play representative of their ability,” Moorhead said. “They’re doing some real good things and some things that you have to clean up. But it’s two guys that are out there competing that are fighting and talented and will continue to get better ever snap.”
MORE SUSPENSIONS
Four players from MSU’s depth chart were suspended for Saturday’s game for a violation of team rules.
Starting defensive tackle Lee Autry and starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr. were out again along with offensive tackle Kwatrivous Johnson and safety Marcus Murphy.
KEY DRIVE
Already ahead 28-10 at the break, the Aggies got the ball to open the second half and wasted little time finding the end zone again. Texas A&M marched 70 yards in only four plays and scored when Kellen Mond connected with tight end Jalen Wydermyer on a 52-yard pass.
KEY NUMBER: 4
The Bulldogs have now lost four-consecutive games for the first time since 2005.
QUOTABLE
“There’s frustration with four-straight losses so nobody is happy. But we’ve got a lot of older guys to tell the young guys to keep their head up. It could be way worse, we could have zero wins. At times like this, you just have to have a lot of leadership.” - MSU running back Kylin Hill
NEXT GAME
MSU travels to Arkansas on Saturday at 3 p.m. on SEC Network.
BULLDOG BITES
Brian Cole II made a game-high nine tackles. ... The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for State against the Aggies.