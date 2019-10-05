OXFORD • All four Ole Miss touchdowns at Alabama were scored by freshmen.
It was almost that way against Vanderbilt.
Senior running back Scottie Phillips scored on a 24-yard run with 4 minutes, 29 seconds left, the only non-freshman touchdown in the Rebels’ 31-6 win over Vanderbilt.
The Rebels’ other scores came on a 33-yard run by quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, a 78-yard run by Jerrion Ealy and an 84-yard run by Jarod “Snoop” Conner, all true freshmen.
“We just came into (the season) prepared. We knew we were all going to have a chance to play,” Ealy said. “We’re all competitors. We’re going to give it our all, practice really hard and play really hard. We practice like we play.”
Seven of the Rebels’ last eight touchdowns have been scored by the new guys.
Injury Update
There were no apparent injuries during the game, unlike last week where the Rebels lost three defensive players in the first half.
Strong safety Jonathan Haynes did not dress out. He turned an ankle at Alabama and was listed as day to day through the week.
Wide receiver Braylon Sanders also didn’t dress out, a surprise edition to the injured list. He missed the Arkansas and Southeastern Louisiana games with a hamstring issue.
Senior free safety Jalen Julius was shaken up early in the first quarter but returned to the game quickly.
Key Number: 113
Plumlee had runs of 54 yards and 33 yards and totaled 113 rushing yards in the first quarter alone.
His 33-yarder was the Rebels’ first touchdown and gave Ole Miss a 10-0 lead.
Key Drive
The Rebels went 81 yards in two plays on their first possession of the third quarter. Ealy’s 78-yard touchdown run let the Rebels stretch their lead to 17-6.
Ealy burst up the middle, got to the second level of the defense and avoided Vanderbilt defenders inside the 10 to finish the job.
Next Week
The Rebels are back on the SEC road with a 6 p.m. kick at Missouri. ESPN2 will air the game. The Rebels haven’t played at Missouri since losing there 34-7 under Ed Orgeron in 2006. This will be only the second meeting for Ole Miss and Missouri as SEC opponents. Missouri won 24-10 in Oxford in 2013.
Quotable
“I think I got better, a little better. Me personally, I can be a whole lot better (by) capitalizing on the little things and doing the little things right.” – Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee
Rebel Ramblings
Former Ole Miss linebacker Patrick Willis was honored at halftime … Ole Miss is now 70-15-2 in homecoming games … Ole Miss has now won five of the last seven in the Vanderbilt series. … Luke Logan’s 41-yard field goal on the game’s first possession was a career-long for the Rebels’ junior kicker. … Conner’s 81-yard run was his first touchdown of the season. … He had rushed for 154 yards on 28 carries going into the game.